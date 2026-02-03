Lions fan accused of making racial comments during DK Metcalf altercation files $100M lawsuit

A Detroit Lions fan who was involved in an altercation with Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf has filed a $100 million lawsuit, claiming that he was not only physically harmed but was also falsely accused of making racial remarks.

An attorney on behalf of Ryan Kennedy filed the lawsuit in the Wayne County Circuit Court, naming Metcalf, the Pittsburgh Steelers, Ford Field Management LLC, Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, Shay Shay Media LLC and All Time Sports LLC.

Video of the Dec. 21, 2025, altercation at Ford Field appeared to show Metcalf walking over to Kennedy and grabbing his shirt before shoving him away. Metcalf was suspended for the remaining two games of the 2025 season. Following the altercation, Kennedy was accused of using racial slurs toward Metcalf, including the N-word. Attorneys released a statement, saying that the allegations were "completely false."

CBS News Detroit contacted the Steelers organization, Shay Shay Media LLC and Ford Field for comment and is waiting to hear back.

The lawsuit claims that Metcalf was unprovoked and approached Kennedy after he called him by his full name. The lawsuit claims that Metcalf had a history of being involved in altercations and alleges that Ford Field should have known about Metcalf's history and failed to protect Kennedy.

The lawsuit also alleges that Johnson made "several false, reckless and defamatory statements" about Kennedy during an episode of the "Nightcap" podcast. In the Dec. 22, 2025, episode, Johnson said he was told by "a reliable source who wears No. 4" that Kennedy used racial slurs toward Metcalf and his mother.

The lawsuit claims that Kennedy "suffered extensive economic and non-economic damages" after the podcast.

"Defendants have failed to issue any public retractions or corrections acknowledging that Plaintiff Kennedy never used racial slurs or hate speech," according to the lawsuit. "Defendant Metcalf, despite being the alleged source of the false and reckless statements, has refused to issue any public statement clarifying that Plaintiff Kennedy did not use racial slurs, thereby perpetuating the defamatory statements."

On Dec. 26, Kennedy and his attorneys held a press conference, denying the racism allegations and calling for Metcalf to "correct the record."