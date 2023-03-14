Lindsay Lohan announces she's expecting her first child in an Instagram post: "We are blessed and excited!"

Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first child — and she couldn't be more excited. The "Mean Girls" star made the announcement on Instagram, posting a photo of a baby onesie with the message "coming soon."

The caption read: "We are blessed and excited!" — showing emojis of praying hands, a heart, a baby and a baby bottle.

While the 36-year-old didn't reveal any other information, she got congratulatory wishes from fellow "Mean Girls" stars Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried as well as "Parent Trap" director and producer Nancy Meyers.

"I'm thrilled for you!!!! So exciting," Chabert said in a comment.

Seyfried commented: "This is WONDERFUL NEWS!!"

"Lindsay!!!!!! I'm so excited for you," Meyers said.

This is Lohan's first child with her husband, Bader Shammas. The two got married in 2022 after a brief engagement, with an Instagram post noting the couple's relationship status in a July post.

"You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time," she posted with a photo of her and Shammas.

"I am stunned that you are my husband," she added. "My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday."