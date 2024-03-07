Watch CBS News
Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School community mourns after 2 students die by suicide

By Mamie Bah

/ CBS Pittsburgh

MIDLAND, Pa. (KDKA) -- Students and staff at Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School are in mourning after two students recently died by suicide.

Aleeani Rich is a senior. She knew one of those students personally.

"I think for people to say that it was simply bullying, you didn't know her, you didn't know her. I think it was a big part of it," she said. 

That teenager died by suicide on Feb. 18. On March 1, a 13-year-old died by suicide.

A petition on change.org is accusing the school of fostering toxicity, harassment and general bullying by both instructors and students. 

It was started by the family member of a 17-year-old student. They claim he was one of two students who died by suicide in 2022.

After the most recent suicide, the district sent a letter to parents on March 3 to announce supportive measures such as added counseling services, a crisis intervention team, safe spaces, educational materials and parent resources. At the very end of the letter are several links, including two for suicide prevention. 

KDKA -TV did reach out to the school for comment but didn't hear back by airtime. 

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

First published on March 7, 2024 / 7:16 PM EST

