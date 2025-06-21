Watch CBS News
Victim in critical condition after early morning shooting in Lincoln-Lemington

By
Patrick Damp
A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after an early morning shooting. 

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, police, fire, and EMS were called to the 7000 block of Churchland Street for a report of shots fired. 

Once they arrived, they found a man had been shot in the head. 

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

No suspects have been named, and the Pittsburgh Police Mobile Crime Unit and Violent Crime Unit are investigating. 

