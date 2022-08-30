After couple's limo breaks down on way to wedding, Moon Township police step in

After couple's limo breaks down on way to wedding, Moon Township police step in

After couple's limo breaks down on way to wedding, Moon Township police step in

MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — When police are called to a wedding, it's usually not a call the bride and groom want to make.

But for one couple, it saved their special day when their limo broke down.

The corner of Beaver Grade Road and Thorn Run Road in Moon Township is just an ordinary intersection. But for Andrew and Rebecca Daniocek, it's now going to have a lifetime of memories.

Terebinth & Oak Media

"At first, we didn't really know what was happening. Then we found out that it was broken down and we couldn't move, so we called the police," Andrew Daniocek said.

Luckily for the couple, the intersection is near the Moon Township Police Department.

"I just thought it was the funniest thing. Honestly, we got out and the police cars rolled up," Rebecca Daniocek said.

To prevent the bride and groom from hitchhiking to their wedding, officers took them to their destination in police vehicles.

"Whether we were going to make it late to our own wedding or make it on time to the church, it was something to laugh about," Rebecca Daniocek said.

"Every day is something different in this job, but that was first," Moon Police Sgt. David Stitch said.

Stitch was one of the wedding party drivers that day. In all, three officers drove the wedding party to the church.

"We're here to help people, and that's what we do," Stitch said.

"I joked around, I was like are you free? Are you busy?" Andrew Daniocek said.

Usually, the first time everyone sees the bride is when she comes down the aisle, but this wasn't going to be a normal wedding day. Instead, she was greeted by friends and family after getting out of the cruiser.

"They were all clapping and filming and shouting and just laughing. A funny moment for everyone," Rebecca Daniocek said.

"It's going to be a memory forever," Rebecca added.