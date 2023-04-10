Lil Baby bringing tour to Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lil Baby is bringing his tour to Pittsburgh this September.
The rapper will stop at PPG Paints Arena on Sept. 5. He'll be joined by The Kid LAROI, GloRilla, GLOSS UP and Rylo Rodriguez Hunxho.
The "It's Only Us Tour" supports his most recent album, "It's Only Me," which was released in October.
The 32-stop tour kicks off with a show in Houston in July and wraps up in Ft. Lauderdale at the end of September.
Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.
