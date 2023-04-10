Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Lil Baby bringing tour to Pittsburgh

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lil Baby is bringing his tour to Pittsburgh this September. 

The rapper will stop at PPG Paints Arena on Sept. 5. He'll be joined by The Kid LAROI, GloRilla, GLOSS UP and Rylo Rodriguez Hunxho.

The "It's Only Us Tour" supports his most recent album, "It's Only Me," which was released in October.  

The 32-stop tour kicks off with a show in Houston in July and wraps up in Ft. Lauderdale at the end of September. 

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. 

First published on April 10, 2023 / 12:59 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.