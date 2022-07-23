Lightning strikes home in Brighton Heights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A home was struck by lightning in Brighton Heights, catching it on fire.

The couple living inside told KDKA they just bought the house along Gerber Avenue and were hosting a housewarming party when the storm hit around three this afternoon.

"We were standing in the garage, checking over supplies, and before I could even have the first drink or welcome someone, we saw the lightning, it shocked us. But we didn't know it hit the house and just thought it was pretty close," homeowner Blake Lewis said.

The homeowners said they were able to grab their pets and get out safely.