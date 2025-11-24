Volunteers pack meals to feed about 22,000 Pittsburghers

Many organizations in the Pittsburgh area are helping feed families in need this Thanksgiving week. Light of Life Rescue Mission aimed to help thousands on Monday alone.

Volunteers packed nearly 3,000 boxes to help feed about 22,000 people.

"Some people don't have food like us, and it's not fair to them," said young volunteer Sophia Smith.

They packed up rolls, green beans, butter, stuffing, mashed potatoes, corn, gravy, cranberry sauce, a measuring spoon and butter. Turkey and pumpkin pie were already on the truck.

Light of Life has been doing this for 14 years. Five years ago, they moved the operation to World Vision because the need keeps growing.

"We identify the families in need by partnering with other organizations who serve families in the city of Pittsburgh," explained Light of Life assistant executive director Doug Smith. "So an example of this would be Urban Impact. They'll say, 'hey, we have 215 families.' And so we'll say OK and we'll provide the 215 boxes."

"They're so appreciative. They're so happy. We have people, like, they wait for this because they can't get it anyplace else, especially with everything going on now," said Valerie Curtis from Family Connecting Families.

Given the instability of SNAP benefits and the rising cost of food in general, they say they're doing 500 more boxes than last year.