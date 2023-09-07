Light of Life Rescue Mission opening new North Side location

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Light of Life Rescue Mission has been helping the city's homeless population for many years, and at the end of September, they will be adding a new facility on the North Side to continue giving back.

Ridge Recovery Place is newly renovated. The 56,000-square-foot former school building will add greatly to the work the organization already does at their main facility on Voeghtly Street.

Jerrel Gilliam, the executive director of Light of Life, says that this new space will cater to all in need, but especially those who are homeless because they are battling addiction and working on recovery.

"It is a building designed for those who have made a decision to come out of homelessness or addiction and move into full recovery," Gilliam said "And this is a place for them to start that new journey and strengthen their relationships."

Ridge Recovery Place has been in the works for years and it is designed to be less of an overnight shelter and more of a longer-term transitional facility to get people back on their feet.

Residents will be committing to stay for up to two years and take part in things like workforce development, educational programing and, of course, recovery.

The new building will also be a home to Light of Life's Donation Center, which will allow the mission to receive and distribute more donations than ever before.

Gilliam says that what is being done in Pittsburgh to combat homelessness with outreach by his and other organizations is turning into a model for other cities around the country.

"We are the envy of other cities," he said. "Yes, there is a lot that we need to improve. There are many ways we can be better, but when I was in Portland, when I was in LA, when they hear Pittsburgh, they're like, 'wow, you guys have it going on out here.'"

Ridge Recovery Place will be opening at the end of this month. You can donate to Light of Life and find more information on their website.