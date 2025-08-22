Watch CBS News
Two people hospitalized after PRT bus and car crash at Pittsburgh intersection

Patrick Damp
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Two people were taken to the hospital in stable condition after a car and and Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus collided in the city on Friday morning. 

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 9 a.m., police, EMS, and fire were called to the intersection of 26th Street and Liberty Avenue for a reported two-vehicle crash with entrapment. 

Once they arrived, they found one person had been hurt on the bus, and the driver of the car had been trapped inside the vehicle. 

Paramedics were able to extract the driver from the car, and both the driver and the bus passenger were transported to the hospital in stable condition. 

According to Pittsburgh Regional Transit, the car struck the bus from behind, and there were approximately 15 people on the bus at the time of the crash. 

Port Authority Police are investigating the crash. 

