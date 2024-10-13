Emergency officials respond to 'on-track incident' at Lernerville Speedway
SARVER, Pa. (KDKA) -- Emergency officials were notified of a reported incident at Lernerville Speedway in Butler County on Sunday.
Butler County 911's supervisor confirmed to KDKA-TV that there was a report of an on-track incident at the track and a medical helicopter was notified.
Races were being held during the "Geibel Fest - Day of Destruction" event at the racetrack.
