Emergency officials respond to 'on-track incident' at Lernerville Speedway

SARVER, Pa. (KDKA) -- Emergency officials were notified of a reported incident at Lernerville Speedway in Butler County on Sunday.

Butler County 911's supervisor confirmed to KDKA-TV that there was a report of an on-track incident at the track and a medical helicopter was notified.

Races were being held during the "Geibel Fest - Day of Destruction" event at the racetrack.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.