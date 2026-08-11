Lemon lavender iced tea | Rania's Recipes

Here's a recipe for refreshing lemon lavender iced tea.

Ingredients:

8 cups water, divided

4 Earl Grey teabags

2 tablespoons culinary dried lavender buds

½ to ¾ cup honey

¾ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

Lemon slices and fresh lavender sprigs for garnish

Ice

Directions:

Bring 4 cups of water to a boil Remove from heat and add the teabags and dried lavender. Steep for five minutes. Remove the teabags and strain out the lavender buds through a very fine mesh sieve Stir in the honey while the tea is still warm Add the remaining 4 cups of cold water and the freshly squeezed lemon juice Chill thoroughly in the refrigerator

It's possible that it will become cloudy and will look like sediment has formed. This is normal, as dried lavender is very fine and can leave sediment. The freshly squeezed lemon juice can also cause some tea compounds to precipitate when added, making the tea look cloudy.

Stir it well before serving over ice. Garnish with lemon slices, and if desired, a small sprig of fresh lavender.

Yield: 2 quarts (about 8 servings)