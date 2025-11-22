New Lego-themed store opens in Zelienople

Do you or someone you know enjoy building or playing with Lego?

The new Bricks and Minifigs store opened in downtown Zelienople at 10 a.m. Saturday. Bricks and Minifigs touts itself as the No. 1 place to buy, sell, and trade all things Lego.

The store features both new sets and ones from years past. It's a place for anyone, ages 4 to 99, to stop in and build something completely original from the massive amount of Lego bins they have.

Saturday's grand opening included live music, food, and a meet-and-greet with Lego Master Krist Kay.

Co-owner of Bricks and Minifigs, Elliott Cramer, says he hopes that this store will spread happiness and creativity throughout the community.

"I think Lego, to most people, allows us to escape. It allows us to be something else, to pretend, to imagine, and it is something you do with other people," Cramer said. "You build, you tear things down, you build again. Everyone gets one for their birthday or Christmas, so it connects you to those times with family as well. It's pure joy. Lego, to me, is pure joy."