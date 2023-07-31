Legislators propose legislation to create task force that specializes in urban search and rescue

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After the collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge, state leaders quickly learned they dodged a bullet.

The team needed to rescue people trapped in the debris and rubble is based in Philadelphia. The state task force that specializes in urban search and rescue was sent to the bridge after it collapsed, but it took almost six hours.

"Could be eight- or 10-plus hours. Add to that any weather or other challenges that prevent them from being able to mobilize," Allegheny County Chief of Emergency Services Matthew Brown said.

He said situations like the Fern Hollow Bridge collapse are happening more often around the county, so the area needs to be prepared.

"My expectation is to be able to provide the best level of public safety in a timely fashion," Brown said.

State Senator Devlin Robinson and state Representative Dan Miller are each pushing bills through their respective chambers to create another state task force based in the area.

"We have to make sure we're ready for the next catastrophe, and this is the way to do it," Robinson said.

The idea is to create a task force that does not take resources from the other task force and spread it thin. This would have highly trained firefighters from our area used in urban search and rescue. Brown said the area already has a strike team, but urban search and rescue would be the next step up.

"It's a public safety issue to make sure that western Pa. has the resources we need in those times," Miller said.

The lawmakers said $15 million will go to the force to help with finding a location, getting the proper trucks and equipment, and training.

"Not typical but incredibly life-risking for the people they are trying to save the responders doing the same," Miller said.

On Tuesday, there will be a hearing at the Allegheny County 911 Center on the bills. Brown, along with Pittsburgh fire leaders, will be testifying for the passage of the bills.

Both bills are currently in committee but have received bipartisan support.