Watch CBS News
Local News

Legends of the comic book community coming to Pittsburgh as part of 3 Rivers Comicon

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

3 Rivers Comicon gets underway this weekend
3 Rivers Comicon gets underway this weekend 00:40

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Comic book lovers are uniting in Pittsburgh this weekend!

3 Rivers Comicon is underway and comic book fans, cosplayers, creators, and vendors all are paced into the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

One of the biggest draws to the event is the cosplay parade.

"There's going to be something you can find, there's all kinds of other nerd stuff to buy," said Joe Engel, 3 Rivers Comicon Regional Manager. "Some of these guys that are coming in are legends of the comic community. We also make a craft beer for the VIPs." 

Tickets are $16 for adults today and $13 on Sunday while a weekend pass is $25.

More information on the event can be found on their website at this link.

First published on June 4, 2022 / 11:34 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.