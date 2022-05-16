Lee Daniels horror film set in Pittsburgh looking for paid extras

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new Lee Daniels horror film set in Pittsburgh is looking for paid extras.

The Pittsburgh Film Office posted an open call for extras in the untitled feature.

The untitled project directed by Daniels stars Andra Day, Glenn Close, Mo'Nique, Caleb McLaughlin and Aunjanue Ellis.

"A family living in a home in Pittsburgh experiences strange, demonic occurrences that convince them and the community that the house is a portal to hell," the film office said in a synopsis.

The open call is scheduled for Saturday between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Trinity AME Zion Church.

Masks are required for the casting call, and performers and background actors are required to be fully vaccinated.

For more details, click here.