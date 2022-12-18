'Lead these guys anyway you can:' Trubisky ready for challenge in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE (KDKA) - It's Steeler Sunday once again, but today they find themselves without the services of rookie starting quarterback Kenny Pickett.

On Saturday, the team announced that Mitch Trubisky will be the starter as Pickett remains in concussion protocol.

Trubisky split time at practice this week with Mason Rudolph as they prepared for today's game against the Panthers.

Last week, Trubisky replaced Pickett after Pickett was taken out of the game.

He proceeded to throw three interceptions, all of which came in plus territory.

Today, he'll get another chance to lead the offense, his first start since week four - when he was benched at halftime for the rookie Pickett.

"Just continue to prepare like I always do," Trubisky said. "No matter what your role is, you're prepared with the gameplan, just help lead these guys anyway you can, and we make a decision we roll with it. Great week of preparation, everybody was locked in, we got some good work in, we feel good with the gameplan, so we'll see where we go."

