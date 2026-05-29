Lawsuit filed over "very strong chemical odor" at Beaver County Sherwin-Williams plant

The Sherwin-Williams plant in Rochester formulates coatings that are taken by trucks to distributors and blending facilities. But now there's a new lawsuit questioning this practice, with neighbors complaining about the smell.

Neighbors say they're thinking about banding together in hopes of creating some change.

Neighbor Lynn Goettman, who lives near the Sherin-Williams coatings manufacturing plant in Rochester, describes it as "a very strong chemical odor" that "almost coats the back of your throat."

The Department of Environmental Protection issued a violation in late January, saying the plant still hadn't installed a thermal oxidizer, an air pollution control device designed to destroy harmful volatile compounds, or VOCs.

At the time, a Sherwin-Williams company spokesperson said it was working with the DEP to resolve any issues.

"Usually, the windows are closed at all times," Goettman said. "We have whole-house air conditioning so the windows are closed and we just don't bother opening them."

A new lawsuit filed in federal court claims 45 homeowners already expressed interest in filing suit against Sherwin-Williams, saying the alleged smells are hazardous and prevent them from enjoying their homes.

Neighbors in the lawsuit say the smell is "so bad you can taste it" and it has caused nausea, vomiting and headaches.

"We are still considering joining the lawsuit to see if some type of ramification can be made to improve it, improve the odor of the atmosphere around here," Goettman said.

You can read the full lawsuit below.