Lawrenceville's Memorial Day parade carries decades of history

LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Memorial Day celebration in Lawrenceville is one of the biggest in the area, with some saying it dates back 150 years.

Here is a picture from the Allegheny Cemetery of Civil War veterans marching in the parade in 1918.

Photo Credit: Allegheny Cemetery

And here is one from a few decades later showing veterans in 1937.

Photo Credit: Allegheny Cemetery

This year the parade had 65 entries. After the 10-block-long parade concluded, there were food trucks, live music, a classic car show and more.