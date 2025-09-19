Lawrence Butler hits go-ahead homer in Athletics' win over Pirates

Lawrence Butler hit a go-ahead, three-run homer, Nick Kurtz added a solo shot and the Athletics beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 on Friday night.

Mitch Keller didn't allow a baserunner until Kurtz, a native of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, homered with two outs in the fourth to get the Athletics within 3-1.

It was the 33rd homer for Kurtz, who had plenty of family and friends in attendance as he tied Jose Canseco (1986) for the second-most home runs by an A's rookie. Mark McGwire hit 49 in 1987.

Carlos Cortes had a one-out single in the fifth and Zack Gelof walked with two outs before Butler launched his 21st homer, a 424-foot shot to right-center to put the Athletics up 4-3.

Spencer Horwitz, Bryan Reynolds and Nick Gonzales drove in first-inning runs against Luis Severino for a 3-0 lead.

Severino (7-11) allowed three runs — one earned — on seven hits in five innings. Michael Kelly retired Tommy Pham on a double-play grounder with one out and runners on the corners in the ninth for his second big league save.

Keller (6-15) gave up four runs on four hits in five innings.

Gelof left in the bottom of the fifth after re-injuring his right wrist diving for a ball between first and second. The second baseman underwent surgery on March 26 and has played just 30 games this season.

The Athletics (73-81) have won two straight and seven of eight, while the Pirates (65-89) have lost five in a row and 12 of 13.

A's rookie shortstop Jacob Wilson returned to PNC Park, where he spent a lot of time as a child, and even threw out a first pitch while his dad Jack Wilson played shortstop for the Pirates from 2001-09.

Kurtz, the Yankees' Aaron Judge and the Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani are the only players with an OPS (on base plus slugging) percentage above 1.000 this season.

Athletics RHP Luis Morales (4-1, 3.08) starts Saturday. The Pirates haven't announced a starter.