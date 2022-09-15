Lawmaker introduces legislation to help those recovering from alcohol addiction

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local state representative is working to find ways to combat alcohol abuse by using his own experience as a way to help others.

New legislation has been introduced that would allow those in recovery to voluntarily exclude themselves from being able to purchase alcohol. State Rep. Matthew Dowling, 51st District, said the idea of the bill is to provide a new tool to help those trying to recover from addiction.

"Following my recent auto accident and subsequent treatment that I voluntarily sought, I reflected on things that would have aided me in my own struggles, and this legislative idea came to mind," Dowling said in a release.

The lawmaker is retiring at the end of his term in November, choosing to focus on family and his personal journey to wellness, according to his website, after being involved in a car accident where he was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol.

"I think back to the accident that I had in early June, which I thank God was just a fender bender, but it could have been much more serious. And unfortunately, over the past year or so, I developed some unhealthy habits with alcohol. I realized that I'm an alcoholic," Dowling told KDKA Thursday.

He said in an effort to help others, he introduced the legislation that would allow a person to voluntarily exclude themselves from purchasing alcohol at bars, restaurants, liquor stores or beer distributors.

He said if a person adds themselves to the exclusion list, it would be housed within the PLCB, allowing bars and restaurants to scan the back of a driver's license to see if the person is on the list. If you are, you'd be unable to purchase any alcohol.

Dowling said self-exclusion would remain in effect for five years and only a person seeking exclusion can be placed on the list.

"I believe that if we save one life, or we change one life, whether that be the life of a victim of an auto accident, or whether that be the life of the alcoholic themselves, I think it's worth having a conversation," Dowling said.

Dowling said there are some ways around the law, if passed. For example, not every liquor establishment has a scanner to scan an ID. He said a person could also drive out of state to buy a drink.

"There would be ways to get around it. But at its core value, it's still putting in place something that should be a stopgap and it maybe it just works mentally for the person with those addiction issues," Dowling said.

Many Pennsylvanians KDKA-TV talked to said they agree with the bill.

"I think if it's a choice, someone signing a bill of choice, I think if it gives them one more form of accountability, it's a healthy thing, a good thing," said Michelle Ward of Downingtown.

"If somebody can chaperone me down this path of sobriety, yeah, I'm all for it. I know people need help. If our government can help in any way really, I'm all for that," said Nicholas J. Stevens of Dormont.

The bill is still in the early stages. Dowling said it was just introduced and referred to the Liquor Committee in the House.