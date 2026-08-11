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Lavender shortbread cookies | Rania's Recipes

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Here's Rania's recipe for tasty lavender shortbread cookies.

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup unsalted butter, softened
  • ½ cup powdered sugar
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • ¼ teaspoon fine salt
  • 1 tablespoon culinary dried lavender buds, finely chopped
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 325° F
  2. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper
  3. In a large bowl, beat the butter and the powdered sugar until light and creamy
  4. Add in the vanilla and lemon zest
  5. Stir together the flour, salt and chopped lavender, and then gradually add to the butter mixture until a soft dough forms
  6. Roll the dough into a log about 2 inches in diameter. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes
  7. Slice into ¼ inch rounds and place on the prepared baking sheet about 1 inch apart
  8. Bake for 15 minutes or until the edges are just beginning to turn golden
  9. Cool on a baking sheet for five minutes before transferring to a wire rack

Yield: Approximately 30 cookies

In:

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