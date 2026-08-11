Lavender shortbread cookies | Rania's Recipes
Here's Rania's recipe for tasty lavender shortbread cookies.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup unsalted butter, softened
- ½ cup powdered sugar
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- ¼ teaspoon fine salt
- 1 tablespoon culinary dried lavender buds, finely chopped
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 325° F
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper
- In a large bowl, beat the butter and the powdered sugar until light and creamy
- Add in the vanilla and lemon zest
- Stir together the flour, salt and chopped lavender, and then gradually add to the butter mixture until a soft dough forms
- Roll the dough into a log about 2 inches in diameter. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes
- Slice into ¼ inch rounds and place on the prepared baking sheet about 1 inch apart
- Bake for 15 minutes or until the edges are just beginning to turn golden
- Cool on a baking sheet for five minutes before transferring to a wire rack
Yield: Approximately 30 cookies