Laurel Highlands volunteer basketball coach accused of selling drugs

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — A Laurel Highlands volunteer assistant boys basketball coach has been arrested for allegedly selling drugs.

State Police filed charges against Dierre Jenkins in January, accusing him of selling cocaine to a confidential informant on multiple occasions.

According to paperwork, police said agents would meet with an informant to make a video-recorded controlled purchase of 28 grams of cocaine from Jenkins.

Using official funds, police said they would give the confidential informant $1,200. The paperwork said the informant would then make plans to meet Jenkins at several locations in Uniontown to buy the drugs.

Laurel Highlands Superintendent Dr. Jesse Wallace told KDKA-TV that after the school was made aware, it made the decision to terminate Jenkins. Wallace said Jenkins is no longer allowed on school property or allowed to talk with students.

Jenkins was a coach at the district for five years.

"They really need to get to the bottom of this and find out what's going on because drugs are so prevalent in Fayette County, well everywhere, but that's a lot of why our kids are the way they are. There's so much influence," said Eva Childs, a parent of a student at Laurel Highlands Middle School.

"It's upsetting because you never know what's going on with your kids when they're in school. You don't know if they're safe or not," another parent said.

This incident comes just weeks after an investigation was launched into a teacher in the same district for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student. Little details have been released as it remains under investigation by state police.

Parents within the district told KDKA-TV on Thursday that they want answers. We asked the superintendent what the district is doing to gain confidence from parents and students within the district, and Wallace had no further comment.

"When I went to school, you never worried about shootings or knives or drugs, anything like that. Now, you have to pray your child comes home safe from school and gets an education at the same time," Childs said.

Jenkins has been charged with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver. He's since been released on bond.

KDKA-TV reached out to his attorney Thursday. He had no comment on the case.