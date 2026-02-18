Viral video raises concerns over Fayette County teacher's conduct at youth basketball game

A viral video is now raising serious questions about a Laurel Highlands High School teacher's behavior.

The cell phone video, recorded at a third grade youth basketball tournament in Murrysville, shows a woman storming the court after a game and yelling. The woman has been identified as a teacher at the high school.

Parents from the opposing team told KDKA-TV that what should have been a simple third-grade tournament quickly spiraled out of control.

Dr. Jesse Wallace, the superintendent of Laurel Highlands School District, confirmed that he has spoken directly with the teacher involved and says educators are held to a higher standard.

"We are educators, we are role models, and we need to act as such," Superintendent Wallace said.

The confrontation allegedly followed a disputed foul call in the final seconds of a close game involving her son's team.

"It's kind of a fluid situation, and I'm really still gaining information on what happened. I'm acquiring facts from those that I can, the employee included, in that pool of people," Superintendent Wallace said.

Several parents from the opposing team told KDKA-TV that the woman was yelling at the third grade players, at times making children cry.

Those parents say she initially confronted referees and then began shouting toward players and families.

While the video does not clearly capture what is being said, parents allege she called players on the opposing team "cheaters" and used profanity.

"We do have a code of ethics that educators have to abide by, which the Department of Education is pretty vocal on, and they make us aware of," Superintendent Wallace added. "Determining where that line is, and whether or not it was crossed, is one of the things we are doing right now."

Multiple parents contacted the district, saying what happened went far beyond competitive passion, calling it shocking and completely inappropriate for someone who works with children.

"By my engagements with that employee, she is remorseful that she let the emotions of her child and that team possibly take over."

Dr. Wallace says the district is still evaluating the incident and will determine if any further action will be taken.