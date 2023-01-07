Laurel Highlands named among Good Housekeeping's Family Travel Awards

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's known as a spot for some of the best leaf-peeping in Pennsylvania and now the Laurel Highlands is being recognized as one of the best travel spots for families.

The Laurel Highlands is part of Good Housekeeping's new Family Travel Awards.

The awards feature over 100 signature travel spots across the country.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as one of Good Housekeeping's Best Family Travel Destinations," said Laura Argenbright, director of creative strategy and marketing for GO Laurel Highlands.

Good Housekeeping said the spot is a great destination for a scenic road trip and for its activities for both kids and adults with specific mentions of Falling Water, Ohiopyle, Seven Springs, and Nemacolin.

Good Housekeeping reviewed hundreds of submissions before selecting the winners. Judges considered attributes such as convenience, value, quality, safety, innovation, and inclusion.