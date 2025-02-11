Latrobe to host first-ever St. Patrick's Day parade

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — Even though St. Valentine's Day is fast approaching, St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner, and it looks like Pittsburgh won't be the only municipality with a big St. Patrick's Day parade this year.

In about one month along Ligonier Street, the city of Latrobe will host its first-ever St. Patrick's Day parade, and the hope is that it will become an annual civic tradition.

James Mullooly, the organizer of Latrobe's upcoming St. Patrick's Day parade, says he loves Pittsburgh's St. Patrick's parade and doesn't want to take anything away from it. That is one of the big reasons he chose to do the Latrobe parade on Saturday, March 8, the Saturday before Pittsburgh's scheduled parade.

"Latrobe is a great community," Mullooly said. "We moved here about four years ago; we love it, and we thought that it's a great place already, so let's try and add something to make it even better."

Mullooly also is taking a lot of inspiration from Latrobe's annual Fourth of July parade in both size and scope. He is billing this St. Patrick's Day parade in much the same way, as fun for the whole family.

Speaking of fun, they already have some fire companies signed on to be in the parade, a pipe and drum corps, and even Bigfoot.

Mullooly says there is room for more.

"We are looking for dance troops, we are looking for bands, we are looking for characters," he said. "We would like spectators to come out, but we really would like people to come out and participate."

Local businesses are looking forward to the upcoming festivities, too. Carmine's Pizza in Latrobe sits right along the parade route and sees huge business during the Fourth of July Parade. Just like in the summer, they will open early and have specials on food and drinks as this new Irish parade passes by.

"I'm very excited," said Chris Sylvania, the co-owner of Carmine's. "I cannot wait. Just an added-on day of excitement to look forward to every year now, and I am ready for the first year."

If you or your group would like to participate in this year's parade, you can contact Mullooly at 724-691-6964.

The first annual Latrobe St. Patrick's Day parade will step off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 8, at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.

For more information, click here.