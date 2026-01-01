The City of Latrobe has a new partnership with a no-kill nonprofit for animal control service

A new year often means fresh starts, and for animals in Westmoreland County, it means a second chance at life.

The City of Latrobe, Leechburg and Allegheny Township have all partnered with Whiskey Acres Rescue and Sanctuary for 2026, a no-kill animal non-profit.

Before the change, the City of Latrobe had a contract with Hoffman Kennels, a kill shelter in Delmont.

"We love animals here. We treat our animals and residents the same, with compassion and respect any animal that we find, we take it in just as we would any resident in the city," Beth Straka said, the deputy director for community affairs and police services in the City of Latrobe.

Police Chief Richard Bosco said the non-profit aligns with the city's philosophy, saying this is an alternative to putting animals down.

"We believe dogs definitely need a second chance," Mindy Maryai said, the owner of Whiskey Acres Rescue and Sanctuary.

The rescue began in 2018, originally as a horse sanctuary.

"That's what we were focused on (at the time). We had a few dogs in and out through that time, but three years ago, we expanded into the rescue side, the cats, the dogs, and, you know, rescue rehab, rehome. So that's what our main focus is now," Maryai said.

Straka said if a lost or stray dog is found, they'll call the rescue.

"Anytime we have an animal where we can't locate the owner, we will call them and come and pick up the animal. They will keep them for 14 days, and at that point, if they cannot find the owner, they will adopt it out," Straka said.

"If we get a call, we are going to be prepared to go out and get the dog and our dogs and get them here and get them safe and warm," Maryai said.

The rescue has what they call the wam-van, the Whiskey Acres Mobile, a Ford van that is used to pick up animals and transport them to their kennel in Homer City.

"We have leashes, slip leashes, catch pole, microchip, reader, food, water, blankets, whatever we could think of," Maryai said.

The rescue said they currently care for seven horses, eight dogs, ten cats and two goats, though they do not typically foster goats.

Maryai said they strive to care for and protect all animals, no matter the situation.

"A quick example is, a pit bull was thrown from a car a few years ago, locally, here in Young Township, and the call we got, the pit bull was very aggressive, wouldn't let anyone come near, very just, you know, barking, growling, you know, just not, not very nice at all. So, we went out, and our dog trainer took about 15 minutes to win the dog's trust. And now we, as a personal family, adopted her, and she sleeps in bed with us, and she's the best dog. She was a pit bull, but she is the best dog," Maryai said.

Beyond contracts with local municipalities, the rescue is solely donation-based.

If you would like to donate to the rescue, you can do so here. The rescue also has a PayPal account, whiskeyacres@yahoo.com.

The contract with the City of Latrobe begins Jan. 1.