Pittsburgh police investigating late night shooting in Northview Heights

A man is in the hospital after a late-night shooting in Pittsburgh's Northview Heights neighborhood.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on Chicago Street.

Once police responded to the scene, they found a man in the back of a home, and he had been shot in the stomach.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and taken into surgery.

The Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime Unit is investigating the shooting.