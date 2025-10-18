Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh police investigating late night shooting in Northview Heights

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

A man is in the hospital after a late-night shooting in Pittsburgh's Northview Heights neighborhood. 

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on Chicago Street. 

Once police responded to the scene, they found a man in the back of a home, and he had been shot in the stomach. 

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and taken into surgery. 

The Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime Unit is investigating the shooting. 

