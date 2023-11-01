Late fees and one-day fines going out for those who haven't paid Ross/West View EMS fee

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Ross/West View EMS Authority announced on Tuesday that late notices and fees are going out for residents in the area on Tuesday.

During the first quarter of 2023, West View Borough, Ross Township, Millvale, Reserve Township, and Ohio Township all agreed to an ordinance that would allow Ross/West View EMS to collect a mandatory fee from each resident and business in order to fund the service.

August 31 was the deadline for residents and businesses to pay the fee without a penalty.

Now, this week, notices have gone out along with a one-day fine.

Part of the agreed-upon ordinance is that in exchange for the fee, Ross/West View EMS agreed to write off 100 percent of an uncovered out-of-pocket expense that patients would otherwise pay for ambulance services.

The fee, which is $55 per resident and a sliding scale for businesses, spread across the five communities would generate nearly $2 million for the service, should all pay.

The funding would allow Ross/West View EMS to purchase needed equipment, upgrade its fleet, improve facilities, and employ highly-trained and tenured staff.

Ross/West View EMS is now encouraging anyone with questions or concerns to contact their office at 412-931-8200.