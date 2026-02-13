Scrambling for Valentine's Day plans in Pittsburgh? There are plenty of last-minute options

Friday and Saturday night, restaurants will be packed full of people celebrating love, but it also means if you're one of those people who wait until the last minute to make plans...you're likely out of luck.

Taking a look online at some of the more popular spots for Valentine's Day, a lot of them are either booked full or the prime time spots are gone.

If your significant other thinks you're all booked and ready for a romantic dinner, but you find yourself panicking internally, take a deep breath, and don't worry, there are still plenty of options.

Of course, there's always the age-old option of cooking at home, but for most, a night out feels more special.

"Don't stress, you've got plenty of options, and the most important thing is that you're with the person you're with, and you make it a special day," said Hal B. Klein, a food writer and dining critic in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh's food scene is no doubt booming, which means those reservations were probably gone a month ago, but according to Klein, just because it's booked doesn't mean those places won't have bar seating or walk-ins available.

Nothing is guaranteed on Valentine's Day, but your best friend will be flexibility.

"What might happen is you'll go in at 5:00, and they'll say, 'Awesome, we can get you into a bar seat at 6:15,'" Klein said.

Always, always have a backup plan.

Just because it's Valentine's Day, it doesn't mean it has to be a white tablecloth and a fixed menu. Pittsburgh is known for its diverse food scene, and thinking outside of the box could be your best bet.

"This city is full of immigrant-owned restaurants," Klein said. "Go there, you're going to find an experience that is warm and welcoming. Maybe something you've never had before, and that's going to create a whole new set of memories."

That's really what it's all about, making memories with the person you love. That could mean going back to your first date spot or even hitting your favorite fast-food drive-thru.

"Go there, love the places that you love, stop by your favorite neighborhood spot," Klein said.

If all else fails, Klein recommended an at-home, indoor picnic.

"It's cold right now, remind yourself of the warm season, get cozy, light some candles instead of sunlight," he said. "We're here in the Strip, there are all these shops to go to, Penn Mac, many more, get some meat, get some cheese."

There's also always the option of grabbing takeout, which can save you a few bucks and avoid the Valentine's Day rush.

So, if you're feeling the pressure, don't worry too much about it; there are still plenty of ways to make it special.

Finally, you can always just go out to dinner on another day.