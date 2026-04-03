Good Friday marks last day of fish fries for Pittsburghers

Good Friday marked the last day of fish fries during Lent, and Pittsburghers say they have mixed feelings as the season comes to a close.

The fryers were sizzling for the last time this year at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church in Homestead — at least for a Friday fish fry.

For Jason Bevan, the end of Lent was also the end of his 20th year running the kitchen.

"It's just one big community down here. It's the time to gather and just talk," Bevan said.

For the past six weeks he's been moving nonstop, with more than a thousand pieces of 12- to 16-ounce of cod served every Friday. It's a long process that starts in the days before.

"We take it out. We thaw it all. Our ladies come in. They hand bread it all. We layer it all into pans. We end up with about 22 pans with 45 pieces of fish on each pan," Bevan said.

About 50 to 60 volunteers pulled it off weekly, and despite a shortage of fish, he had no issues, other than a $2 increase per piece of fish, meaning an extra $20,000 in total.

However, even with raising their own costs by $1.50 to cover the increase, he said they were busier this year than the last.

"We did not lose any type of customers," Bevan said.

This included gaining a customer in Frank Agnello from Canonsburg.

"Most of the other fish fries, you have to put a lot of tartar sauce on it to kind of get that flavor, but the St. Max fish always hits," Agnello said.

He isn't fished out just yet.

"I don't think anyone gets sick of it. Every single week, there's the same people here, and they love it," Agnello said.

While Bevan said he'll feel some relief once the fryers turn off after another Lenten season, he knows he'll miss it.

"When it's over, I get a little sad, but you know we'll be back next year," Bevan said.