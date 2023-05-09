First steps underway to confirm Larry Scirotto as Pittsburgh's next police chief

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The first steps are underway to confirm Larry Scirotto as Pittsburgh's next police chief.

He was formally presented to city council during Tuesday's meeting.

Mayor Ed Gainey announced Scirotto as his choice last week following a nationwide search.

After retiring from Pittsburgh, Scirotto was named chief of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in 2021, but his tenure was brief. He was fired after being accused of reverse discrimination and promoting minority officers above white male officers.

Scirotto said he promoted officers on merit and just last month filed a $10 million lawsuit against Fort Lauderdale for defamation and wrongful termination. It's unclear what impact that lawsuit will have on his ability to be chief of Pittsburgh.

Scirotto says he will immediately get to work on a four-point plan: reorganizing and re-evaluating the entire police bureau with an eye toward developing a strategy aimed at curbing gun violence, concentrating on the wellness and support of the rank and file, developing police-community partnerships and prioritizing safety and the quality of life for all residents.

City council will interview Scirotto and hold a public hearing before they take a vote.

