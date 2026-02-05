Larry Fitzgerald makes Hall of Fame in first year of eligibility

Former Arizona Cardinals and University of Pittsburgh wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald headlines the five-player 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

The five inductees are Luke Kuechly, Adam Vinatieri, Drew Brees, Roger Craig and Fitzgerald. Brees and Fitzgerald both made it in their first year of eligibility, while Kuechly and Vinatieri made it in their second seasons of eligibility. Craig was the lone pick among seniors, coaches and contributors. Steelers legend L.C. Greenwood did not make it. Greenwood was part of the "Steel Curtain" defense.

This year's class was announced at NFL Honors on Thursday night. But the 2026 class is also noteworthy for Bill Belichick's absence, as at least 11 of the 50 voters opted against giving him a vote despite a career with 333 wins in the regular season and playoffs and the most Super Bowl titles of any head coach.

This is the second straight year with a smaller class after only four people made it last year, as new rule changes have made it harder to get into the Hall. There had been at least seven people inducted in the previous 12 classes before last year.

That contributed to the snub for Belichick and Patriots owner Bob Kraft, who were grouped with Craig and two other players — Ken Anderson and Greenwood — who have been retired for at least 25 seasons. The voters picked three of the five candidates with the highest vote-getter and anyone else above 80% getting the honor.

Pitt legend Larry Fitzgerald makes HOF

Fitzgerald spent his entire career with the Arizona Cardinals after being drafted third overall in 2004. His 1,432 catches and 17,492 yards receiving in 17 seasons rank second all time to Jerry Rice.

Fitzgerald topped 1,000 yards receiving nine times — tied for the fourth-most ever — and helped the Cardinals reach their only Super Bowl following the 2008 season. Fitzgerald set single-season records that postseason with 546 yards receiving and seven TD catches, including a go-ahead 64-yard score with 2:37 to play in the Super Bowl before Pittsburgh rallied for a 27-23 win over Arizona.

While at Pitt, Fitzgerald was named a unanimous All-American and the 2003 Biletnikoff Award winner. Fitzgerald caught 161 passes for 2,677 yards and 34 touchdowns during his Panthers career.

L.C. Greenwood misses out on Hall of Fame

The defensive lineman played 170 games for the Steelers over 13 seasons. He won four Super Bowls, was a two-time first-team All-Pro and was a six-time Pro Bowler.

Stats did not become an official NFL stat until after he retired, but he is credited with 78 sacks. Greenwood died in 2013. He was 67 years old.