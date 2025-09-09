Large fire breaks out above Kittanning, Pennsylvania business

A large fire broke out above a business in Kittanning, Pennsylvania early Tuesday.

Dispatchers tell KDKA that the fire broke out at the business along S. Jefferson Street just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

No one was reported trapped inside the building, dispatchers said.

A massive fire has broken out at a business along S. Jefferson Street in Kittanning. Bill Blose

Photos from the scene showed large flames and heavy smoke pouring from the building.

The building that caught fire contains the Earthbound Apothecary.

It's unclear what sparked the fire at this time.