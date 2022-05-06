Watch CBS News
Landslide reported in Pittsburgh's Spring Garden neighborhood

By Falicia Woody

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A landslide has been reported in Pittsburgh's Spring Garden neighborhood.

snapshot-1.jpg
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Crews are at the scene in the 1500 block of Spring Garden Avenue on Friday. The road is closed in the area as crews assess the situation. 

Officials started getting calls around 3 p.m. about the slide, which they say is unstable at this time. 

A tree fell onto a Shell gas station due to the slide and power has been shut off to the building. There have been no reported injuries. 

Councilman Bobby Wilson, who was at the scene, said he called in help from Duquesne Light and the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure. 

First published on May 6, 2022 / 4:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

