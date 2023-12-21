Watch CBS News
Local News

Pennsylvania man wanted for attempted murder in Oregon

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA News Update PM: December 21, 2023
KDKA News Update PM: December 21, 2023 02:08

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man from Pennsylvania is wanted for attempted murder with a firearm in Oregon, police said. 

The Susquehanna Regional Police Department said in a news release that George James Ditzler III is wanted in connection with the case in Washington County, Oregon. 

default-39.png
George James Ditzler III is wanted for attempted murder Credit: Susquehanna Regional Police Department

Police said that the department received a felony warrant for Ditzler on Dec. 19. Officers attempted to serve the warrant at his home on Essex Street in Marietta Borough, Lancaster County, but the 44-year-old man was not at the residence. 

Law enforcement is now looking for him. Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact their local police department or  Pennsylvania State Police. Anyone can also submit a tip online. 

Police said Ditzler is 6-foot-2 with brown hair and hazel eyes.   

Officials did not release any other information about the case.

Michael Guise

Michael Guise is a web producer for KDKA-TV. He has worked for the station since 2019.

First published on December 21, 2023 / 8:27 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.