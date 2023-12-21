Pennsylvania man wanted for attempted murder in Oregon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man from Pennsylvania is wanted for attempted murder with a firearm in Oregon, police said.

The Susquehanna Regional Police Department said in a news release that George James Ditzler III is wanted in connection with the case in Washington County, Oregon.

George James Ditzler III is wanted for attempted murder Credit: Susquehanna Regional Police Department

Police said that the department received a felony warrant for Ditzler on Dec. 19. Officers attempted to serve the warrant at his home on Essex Street in Marietta Borough, Lancaster County, but the 44-year-old man was not at the residence.

Law enforcement is now looking for him. Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact their local police department or Pennsylvania State Police. Anyone can also submit a tip online.

Police said Ditzler is 6-foot-2 with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Officials did not release any other information about the case.