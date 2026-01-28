Construction company clears snow for Uniontown, Masontown residents at no cost

A local construction company is turning a snow day into a day of service, clearing driveways and sidewalks for area residents free of charge.

While the main roads are clear after snow dumped down on the area over the weekend, many residents are still snowed in through the Uniontown and Masontown areas.

"It's been rough out here. I've seen people trying to get out and hand shovel it themselves. You just can't break through the snow. You can't break through the ice," Danniele Lucas said, a Uniontown resident.

"I'm always talking about my driveway, and I'm like, 'I can't shovel it,'" said Laquetta Walton, another Uniontown resident. "I usually do my sidewalk, and then I do a little trail up to my car, and that's it."

On Tuesday, a picture of VFW 3514 on Main Street in Uniontown began circulating on social media, showing several giant piles of snow blocking the entrance to the building.

That's when Tom Lally with Lally Contracting Services first jumped into action.

"As soon as the wife came in and showed me the post, and I rolled out of bed and jumped straight in the truck," Lally said.

He loaded up his plow equipment and went to the VFW to clear out the snow. He also plowed the church parking lot across the street.

"It was still full of snow. Nobody touched it yet. They were still trying to get the sidewalk cleared. So, we all played with the machine and just started pushing snow," Lally said.

Lally said phone calls came flooding in for help once he finished along Main Street.

On Tuesday, Lally helped dig out 27 families. He had 32 on his list on Wednesday.

"It's amazing because I would never be able to afford it for someone to come do this long driveway," Walton said. "I cannot believe that he actually does this for people. He will be blessed, definitely blessed."

"We're just kind of giving back to the community, helping people out who can't afford a snow service come out and plow their driveway," Lally said. "Everybody's still got to get to work. They can still get the medicine they [need]. So the best thing I can do is just help out where I can."

"I mean, he's out here, spending his time away from his family and his kids out in the cold to help other people, and it's heartwarming," Lucas said.

"What would you or your parents do without him?" KDKA-TV reporter Erika Stanish asked.

"We'd be stuck!" Lucas said.