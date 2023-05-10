Lachelle Jordan: Reward offered for tips about missing Cleveland EMT believed to be in danger

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/CBS News) — Law enforcement is offering a reward for information about a missing EMT worker in Ohio who is believed to be in danger.

Cleveland police said Lachelle Jordan was last seen on May 6. On Wednesday, Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County posted a $5,000 reward for information about Jordan, who was last seen getting something from her car on Fairport Avenue in Cleveland around 6 p.m. on May 6.

Officials said the 30-year-old was last seen wearing a blue and white East Cleveland Fire Department sweatshirt, green and white pants and rainbow Crocs. She works for the City of Cleveland EMS.

Her sister told police that Lachelle Jordan has a court case against a man named Michael Stennett and was scheduled to testify against him on Wednesday.

A family member told CBS affiliate WOIO-TV that Lachelle Jordan was expected to testify in a rape case involving Stennett, 65. He was indicted in 2022 on two counts of rape and one count of abduction, WOIO reported.

According to WOIO, Cleveland Municipal Court records showed that Stennett was arrested Monday after a warrant was issued for violation of a protection order while committing multiple felonies, including menacing by stalking.

Cleveland police told WOIO in a statement after Stennet's arrest: "There is not information connecting him to this missing persons case at this time."

Mark Barrett, President of the Cleveland EMS Union, previously said that someone had been stalking and threatening Lachelle Jordan at work and it got so bad that her supervisor took her out of the field, WOIO reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-621-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.