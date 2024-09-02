Labor Day parties still in full effect despite inflation concerns

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Many are taking advantage of the day off work by gathering for Labor Day get-togethers. Typically, it surrounds good times and good food. That food is costing more and more with rising inflation.

The mild weather made it a great Labor Day picnic for the Boilermakers Union Local 154. Members brought their families from the entire western half of Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. That's a lot of mouths to feed, but all worth it, according to organizers who celebrate this day and the workers who make it possible.

"It's family-sustaining jobs. It's a celebration of the hard-working men and women of this country," says Michael Stanton, business manager for Local 154.

Union organizers know it's a big chunk of change to feed their entire group, and they notice price increases.

"Yeah, it's definitely increased. The prices have increased, but the members deserve it, so that's what we do for them," Stanton said.

For shoppers, the price of a dozen eggs is up 47%, now averaging more than $3. In one year, hot dogs are up 9.7%, ground beef is up 7.8%, ribs are up 4.4%, and beans saw a 6% price increase. Beer has increased by 3.1%.

Feeding a group isn't cheap, to the point where some are forgoing these get-togethers or cutting way back. This group says it's worth it no matter what, but not all have that choice.

Inflation is cooling, but it's nowhere near where it was five years ago. What's the reason behind this?

Experts say prices are rising due to higher labor costs, drought conditions, and, in the case of beef and poultry, low inventory. Bird flu is also leaving its mark.

How much more does a Labor Day Picnic cost this year?

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, prices are up 5% from last year. The problem is that most people have good memories and are usually comparing prices in their grocery stores to what they paid five years ago.

Costs in 2024 are up a whopping 30% more for groceries from where they were five years ago.