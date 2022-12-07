Watch CBS News
Kraft issues recall of Oscar Mayer ham and cheese loaf

By Patrick Damp

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Kraft is recalling one of its ready-to-eat products.

The Oscar Mayer ham and cheese loaf may have become cross-contaminated with under-processed material.

So far, no illnesses have been reported.

The products affected have the date February 7, 2023, on the label.

It's recommended to throw out the product or return it for a refund.

Full details can be found on the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service website at this link.

