Anonymous donor gives $12,000 to Koppel police for new cruiser after losing one in crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Someone donated $12,000 to the Koppel police department so they could buy a new cruiser after one was lost during a chase.

Koppel police said they needed a backup cruiser because if their last remaining cruiser would have needed maintenance or was down for service, they would have had to respond to calls on foot, threatening public safety.

Police shared a photo of the letter and check from the anonymous donor on Facebook. The donor says the donation is for the car, but also for gas and eventually new brakes and tires.

"The police, firefighters and EMTs are always there for us when we need them. You deserve to have people here for you when you are in need," the letter read.

Police Chief Justin C. Warren said the donor's "remarkable generosity" will have a "profound impact" on the department's ability to serve and protect the community. He said it's a reminder that together, the borough can be made safer for everyone.

"Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for your extraordinary gift. Your touching note that accompanied the donation was so uplifting it brought tears to my eyes," the chief wrote on Facebook.