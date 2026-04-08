Pittsburgh Pirates announce long-term extension for top prospect Konnor Griffin

The Pirates announced on Wednesday morning that they have signed infielder and 9th overall pick Konnor Griffin to a 9-year extension.

According to the Pirates' website, Griffin's extension is worth $140 million, making it the largest contract in team history, eclipsing Bryan Reynolds' $106 million extension from 2023.

Griffin's extension will run through the 2034 season, and since being recalled to the Pirates last week, he has a double, two walks, and two runs scored in five MLB games.

"Signing Konnor is a meaningful commitment to this team, this city, and our fans. It reflects our belief in Konnor, in this season's club and in the future of our organization," said Pirates Chairman Bob Nutting. "Konnor represents everything we value in a player - exceptional talent, strong character, a team-first mentality, and a maturity that stood out to all of us from the beginning. He is the right person, from the right family. This is another important step in the work we have been doing to build a winning team, for this year and going forward."

Griffin is coming off a highly productive first professional season when he ranked second among all Minor League Baseball players in runs scored, fifth in hits, fifth in total bases, tied for seventh in RBIs, and tied for eighth in stolen bases.

"Since joining the organization, Konnor has consistently demonstrated the traits we want in a Pirate - a daily commitment to improvement, a team-first mindset, and a strong desire to win," said Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington. "He has met every challenge in front of him, and we are excited to watch him continue that growth alongside his teammates in Pittsburgh. We are thrilled he will be with a Pirate for a long time."

Along with being named the consensus top prospect in all of baseball this season, Griffin joined only Joe Mauer, Bryon Buxton, Bobby Witt Jr., and Jackson Holliday as the only players to be named both Baseball America's Minor League Player of the Year and High School Player of the Year in consecutive years.