Know The Score: September 1, 2023
Abington 44, Council Rock North 7
Abington Heights 35, Wilkes-Barre Area 28
Allegany, Md. 30, Hollidaysburg 23
Allentown Central Catholic 37, Easton 20
Altoona 35, Taylor Allderdice 21
Ambridge 14, Freedom Area 7
Athens 28, Cowanesque Valley 22
Avella 22, Bentworth 15
Avon Grove 42, Penn Wood 21
Avonworth 28, Central Valley 20
Bald Eagle Area 35, Central Cambria 0
Bangor 39, Jim Thorpe 14
Belle Vernon 40, Laurel Highlands 0
Belmont Charter 8, Philadelphia Central 6
Berks Catholic 19, Executive Charter 14
Berlin-Brothersvalley 38, Mount Union 7
Bishop Canevin 26, Greensburg Central Catholic 6
Blue Mountain 18, North Schuylkill 17
Boiling Springs 21, Bermudian Springs 14
Bristol 41, Lower Moreland 0
Brockway 14, Dubois 13, OT
Bucktail 28, West Branch 21
Burgettstown 34, Bethlehem Center 0
Butler 27, Meadville 26
Cambria Heights 39, Marion Center 7
Cambridge Springs 48, Eisenhower 0
Canton 42, North Penn-Mansfield 13
Cardinal O'Hara 34, Wayne Hills, N.J. 21
Central Bucks West 37, Upper Dublin 7
Central Dauphin 36, West Lawn Wilson 35, OT
Central Martinsburg 47, Somerset 6
Central York 14, Cumberland Valley 0
Chambersburg 51, Northern York 7
Clarion Area 57, Port Allegany 6
Columbia 40, Hanover 34
Conestoga Valley 28, Daniel Boone 21
Conneaut Area 32, Seneca 14
Connellsville 28, Hempfield Area 7
Conwell Egan 47, Kensington 6
Cornell 20, Monessen 6
Council Rock South 28, Neshaminy 7
Danville 51, Line Mountain 7
Deer Lakes 33, Burrell 0
Derry 26, Greensburg Salem 21
Donegal 20, York Suburban 19
Dover, Del. 41, West Philadelphia 6
Downingtown East 28, State College 26
Downingtown West 35, Perkiomen Valley 14
East Pennsboro 28, Palmyra 14
East Stroudsburg South 47, Allentown Allen 6
Eastern York 32, Fairfield 0
Elizabeth Forward 24, West Mifflin 7
Erie McDowell 52, Barberton, Ohio 20
Exeter 36, Boyertown 14
Fairview 23, Harbor Creek 13
Fleetwood 30, Conrad Weiser 21
Forest Hills 22, Clearfield 13
Fort Leboeuf 38, General McLane 28
Franklin Regional 28, Greater Latrobe 21
Germantown Academy 50, Gratz 28
Governor Mifflin 28, Carlisle 21
Greencastle Antrim 42, Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 6
Grove City 62, Northwestern 7
Halifax 40, Midd-West 0
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 46, DePaul Catholic, N.J. 42
Hickory 63, Franklin 14
Imhotep Charter 35, Haverford School 0
Jersey Shore 53, Lewisburg 0
Juniata Valley 21, North Star 20
KIPP Dubois 14, Jenkintown 0
Kennard-Dale 28, Spring Grove 21
Knoch 30, Indiana 24
Kutztown 42, York County Tech 7
Lackawanna Trail 48, Lake-Lehman 7
Lakeland 20, Carbondale 10
Lakeview 58, Saegertown 19
Lampeter-Strasburg 24, Penn Manor 0
Lancaster Catholic 28, Delone 21
Lancaster McCaskey 40, Elizabethtown 13
Latin Charter 36, Upper Moreland 28
Lehighton 28, Tamaqua 6
Lower Merion 14, Upper Darby 6
Loyalsock 46, Hughesville 0
Malvern Prep 13, La Salle 7
Manheim Central 37, Smyrna, Del. 36
Manheim Township 56, Dallastown 0
Mapletown 28, Frazier 0
Mars 42, New Castle 6
Martin Luther King 48, Dobbins/Randolph 0
McGuffey 48, Ringgold 22
McKeesport 17, Penn-Trafford 7
Mercyhurst Prep 49, Slippery Rock 7
Meyersdale 14, Glendale 6
Mid Valley 14, Riverside 12
Mifflin County 23, Shikellamy 6
Mifflinburg 35, Central Columbia 28
Milton Hershey 34, Middletown 14
Moshannon Valley 35, Everett 27, OT
Mount Carmel 34, Dunmore 7
Mount Pleasant 27, Yough 13
Mt. Lebanon 19, Bethel Park 16
Nazareth Area 42, Emmaus 7
Neshannock 39, Laurel 22
New Oxford 38, Gettysburg 20
North Pocono 10, Western Wayne 9
Northern Bedford 34, Claysburg-Kimmel 0
Northern Cambria 42, Conemaugh Valley 0
Oil City 44, Corry 7
Old Forge 14, Nanticoke Area 13
Overbrook 26, Vaux Big Picture 20
Owen J Roberts 14, Pottsgrove 7
Palmerton 27, Catasauqua 7
Parkland 35, Bethlehem Freedom 0
Penn Cambria 34, Philipsburg-Osceola 3
Penn Hills 27, Norwin 0
Penns Manor 42, Homer-Center 35
Penns Valley 27, Bedford 13
Pennsbury 45, William Tennent 0
Peters Township 48, Seneca Valley 7
Philadelphia George Washington 25, Archbishop Wood 15
Philadelphia Northeast 14, Philadelphia West Catholic 6
Pine-Richland 48, Kiski Area 0
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 47, Cle. St. Ignatius, Ohio 6
Pleasant Valley 41, Allentown Dieruff 14
Plum 34, Fox Chapel 10
Portage Area 37, Conemaugh Township 34
Punxsutawney 57, Kane Area 6
Quakertown 38, North Penn 17
Reading 25, Muhlenberg 7
Redbank Valley 35, Karns City 6
Richland 35, Huntingdon 0
Saucon Valley 42, Salisbury 6
Scranton 29, Wyoming Valley West 0
Selinsgrove 38, Juniata 8
Shaler 43, Hampton 8
Sharon 60, Warren 0
South Fayette 31, West Allegheny 14
South Park 15, Keystone Oaks 10
South Western 31, Dover 12
Southern Columbia 41, Shamokin 0
Southern Lehigh 68, Notre Dame - Green Pond 28
Southmoreland 48, Ligonier Valley 7
Spring Mills, W.Va. 41, Albert Gallatin 0
Steel Valley 35, Sto-Rox 0
Steelton-Highspire 46, Eastern, D.C. 26
Stroudsburg 37, Pocono Mountain West 21
Struthers, Ohio 48, Brookville 7
Susquehanna Township 42, Northern Lebanon 14
Susquenita 42, Biglerville 7
Thomas Jefferson 49, Baldwin 3
Tri-Valley 42, Panther Valley 12
Trinity 38, Chartiers Valley 0
Troy 38, Montoursville 7
Tunkhannock 14, Hanover Area 6
Tussey Mountain 45, Southern Huntingdon 0
Twin Valley 24, Lower Dauphin 21
Tyrone 35, Greater Johnstown 0
Union Area 34, Lincoln High School 21
Unionville 26, Sun Valley 20
United Valley 27, West Shamokin 12
Upper Dauphin 43, Shenandoah Valley 12
Upper St. Clair 35, North Hills 7
Valley 18, Apollo-Ridge 7
Valley View 34, Berwick 19
Wallenpaupack 28, Hazleton Area 21
Washington 26, Clairton 0
Waynesburg Central 19, Jefferson-Morgan 7
Wellsboro 14, Muncy 13
West Greene 56, Chartiers-Houston High School 13
West Perry 41, Newport 7
Westmont Hilltop 14, Bellwood-Antis 6
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 20, Perry Traditional Academy 18
Wheeling Park, W.Va. 49, Brashear 8
Williams Valley 48, Pine Grove 6
Wilmington 21, Greenville 14
Windber 42, Curwensville 7
Wissahickon 41, Hatboro-Horsham 40
Woodland Hills 27, Gateway 0
Wyalusing 45, Sayre Area 0
Wyoming Area 47, Honesdale 12
Wyomissing 41, Pottsville 7
