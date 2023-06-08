Knoch Primary School principal's retirement approved amid charges of failing to report abuse

SAXONBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A local principal charged with failing to report suspected child abuse is no longer with the Knoch School District.

During the June 7 meeting, the board approved Gregory Mandalas' retirement.

Last month, he was charged with not reporting a suspected case of child abuse involving a 6-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man.

Those investigating say that the man is Mandalas' son.