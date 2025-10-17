Kitten found in Washington County tested positive for rabies, Animal Friends says

Animal Friends said it's working with authorities after a kitten found in Washington County tested positive for rabies.

The shelter said the kitten was brought in by a good Samaritan in August. After the kitten developed severe neurological symptoms, it was euthanized. Animal Friends said testing by the Allegheny County Health Department confirmed rabies on Tuesday.

Animal Friends said it's now working with the Allegheny County and Pennsylvania health departments to do contact tracing, post-exposure protocols and community safety measures.

It's a reminder of why it's important for people to get their pets vaccinated, Animal Friends said. Not only is it required by law, but it's the best way to protect pets and people from the deadly virus.

"This case underscores the importance of vaccination and vigilance. Anyone who encounters stray or wild animals behaving erratically should avoid contact and report it to local authorities," Animal Friends said.

Any mammal can get rabies, but Animal Friends said high-risk species include raccoons, bats, skunks, foxes, coyotes and groundhogs. Rabies is spread through the saliva of infected animals, often through bites. Domestic animals like cats and dogs can get rabies if not properly vaccinated.

Animal Friends said it's holding two upcoming walk-in vaccine clinics. One will be held Oct. 24 at the Animal Friends Wellness Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The other is for veterans and service members on Oct. 30 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in Alco Parking Red Lot 7C.