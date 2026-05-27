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Kitten hitchhikes over 100 miles through Pennsylvania in grill of car

By
Barry Pintar
Barry Pintar
Barry has been watching the news on television for as long as he can remember. His parents regularly tuned into KDKA news, religiously watching it to learn about their community and their world. As a young child, Barry often sat there with them, admiring, and studying the men and women who seemed so knowledgeable about the world around them.
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Barry Pintar

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A hitchhiking kitten was rescued from the grill of a car after riding more than 100 miles through Pennsylvania. 

The Kennedy Township Police Department said it received an unusual call on Tuesday morning — a kitten was found stuck in the grill of a Kennedy Highlands resident's car. It's believed that the kitten had climbed into the car while the driver was in Breezewood, then made the entire trip home inside. 

"Several individuals gathered around his car and advised him that a cat had walked under his car, a kitten," Kennedy Township Police Chief Anthony Bruni said. "He looked under his car, he checked around, he didn't see any cats. He figured the kitten had probably just wandered away."

The driver, who was coming from Maryland, had stopped for a snack in Breezewood. He finished the two-hour drive home to Kennedy Township, and it wasn't until the next day that he heard meowing.

First responders discovered the stowaway, who, while a little scared, was healthy. 

The kitten is now with a next-door neighbor. 

"I'm not sure if she's gonna keep it or find a home for it, but she's gonna foster it until we figure out what's going on with it," Bruni said.

While it's unclear where the kitten will end up, she does already have a name. 

"Breezy, after Breezewood," Bruni said with a laugh. 

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