Kiner-Falefa collects 3 hits as the Pirates beat the sliding Mariners 7-2

Isiah Kiner-Falefa had three hits, including a first-inning homer, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the skidding Seattle Mariners 7-2 on Saturday.

Rowdy Tellez and Jared Triolo also connected for the Pirates, who have won the first two games of the three-game series following a 10-game losing streak. Joey Bart added a pair of doubles.

Pittsburgh left-hander Bailey Falter (6-7) matched a career high with eight strikeouts while allowing two runs in 5 2/3 innings. He permitted eight hits and walked none.

It was the fifth consecutive loss for Seattle, which began the day in second place in the AL West.

The Pirates had to hang on in the ninth inning after the Mariners loaded the bases on a walk and two hit batters by Domingo German. David Bednar relieved and retired three straight batters for his 22nd save.

Kiner-Falefa hit his first home run since he was acquired in a July 30 trade with Toronto, a 406-foot drive off Luis Castillo. It also was the first time the veteran infielder led off the first with a homer.