Kidsburgh Weekend Guide: Sept. 15-17

By Kristine Sorensen

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This weekend is shaping up to be gorgeous, and there are so many Pittsburgh events happening.  It's officially RAD days. It's time for the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival and this weekend kicks off Allegheny County's fall concert series.

Friday, Sept. 15: International Dot Day at Neighborhood North Museum of Play, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

If you haven't yet checked out Beaver County's children's museum, Neighborhood North Museum of Play, this is a great chance to do so. Friday is International Dot Day, and the museum has a slew of events planned to celebrate. International Dot Day was created in 2015 when teacher Terry Shay introduced his classroom to Peter H. Reynolds' book, "The Dot." It is now a worldwide celebration of courage, creativity, and collaboration. Check out the details, here

Saturday, Sept. 16: Pop-up Art Festival in Homewood, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. 

This community festival's theme is "I love being black." Come check out five booths of Africana-inspired crafts for children, dance performances, carnival games and more. There will also be a DJ to keep the party hopping as well as a "bubble land."  Sponsored by the PRIDE Program of the University of Pittsburgh's Office of Child Development, this is the only festival in the country focused on celebrating and affirming Black children. Check out the details for this free event. 

Your family's fun weekend of Pittsburgh events starts with these events below and the full list, here.

Kristine Sorensen joined KDKA as a reporter/anchor in April 2003. She anchors KDKA-TV News at 5 p.m., as well as special reports and Kidsburgh stories, in partnership with Kidsburgh.org​, featuring the positive things in our community for kids and families. Kristine also hosted "Pittsburgh Today Live" for 11 years on KDKA.

First published on September 14, 2023 / 9:52 AM

