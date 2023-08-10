Kidsburgh Weekend Guide: Aug. 11-13

This weekend is a busy one in Kidsburgh, full of things to do in Pittsburgh and the surrounding region.

It's the kickoff of the Asian Lantern Festival, time to learn all about kindergarten at the Children's Museum, and there are so many other fun events happening across the city and metro region. Check out our list when making your weekend plans. Here are 3 events for families:

Friday, Aug. 11: Jeremiah's Place 5th Annual Block Party, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

At this free community event hosted at the Kingsley Association, you'll find carnival-themed food, games, music, raffles and more. You'll also be able to meet and learn about all kinds of exciting resources from a range of community agencies (and when you visit their tables, you can pick up tickets to play the games outside).

Friday, Aug. 11: Opening of Asian Lantern Festival at Pittsburgh Zoo, 6:30 p.m.

It's time once again for fantastical lights and design at the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium. The zoo says this will be their best year yet as they celebrate their 125th birthday! The festival runs on select Thursday – Sunday nights through October, and there are walk-through and drive-through options. Find more details here.

Saturday, Aug. 12: Kindergarten… Here I Come! 9 a.m.

At the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh, rising kindergarteners can practice boarding a bus, meet a school crossing guard, ask questions about starting school, and bring home school supplies. This event is free for each kindergartener and one adult. Extra family members may attend for $8 each. Please register here before attending.

