Kids get to meet 'real life superheroes' at Bella Terra Stables
MURRYSVILLE (KDKA) - It was a magical day in Murrysville as dozens of children went to the Bella Terra Stables.
It was there they got to meet real-life superheroes - police, firefighters, and EMS workers.
They also got to spend time with some of their favorite Disney princesses.
The non-profit organization said the event was all about raising awareness for children's mental health needs.
All the money raised on Saturday goes to the Children's Scholarship Fund which was established to assist families with the cost of therapy.
